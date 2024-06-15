Sapphire (SAPP) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and $1,219.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.35 or 0.05384537 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00045537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008499 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013792 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,784,747,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,764,170,975 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

Buying and Selling Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

