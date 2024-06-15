Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPG. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 61,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 82,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $36.71 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

