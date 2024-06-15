Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.8 days.
Schroders Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Friday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.
Schroders Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.