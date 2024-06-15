Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,900 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 87.8 days.

Schroders Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $4.55 during trading hours on Friday. Schroders has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

