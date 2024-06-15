Seele-N (SEELE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Seele-N has a total market cap of $498,664.75 and $5.48 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00012091 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010288 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66,111.30 or 0.99984277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00012670 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000053 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00091654 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00002129 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $31.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

