SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS) Insider Mark Brayan Acquires 4,771,158 Shares

SenSen Networks Limited (ASX:SNS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Brayan purchased 4,771,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$128,821.27 ($85,312.10).

Mark Brayan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Mark Brayan acquired 865,500 shares of SenSen Networks stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$22,503.00 ($14,902.65).

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Mark Brayan bought 287,119 shares of SenSen Networks stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,177.98 ($4,753.63).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

SenSen Networks Limited develop and sell SenDISA platform-based products and services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and North America. The company operates through Smart Cities, Casinos, and Retail segments. It offers SenDISA software platform-based products and solutions for civic compliance, traffic data, and law enforcement solutions to city councils, national parks, road authorities and transit agencies; and anti-theft and debt recovery services to fuel retailers.

