Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Renew (LON:RNWH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Renew from GBX 1,000 ($12.73) to GBX 1,200 ($15.28) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 1,068 ($13.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,001.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 910.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £845.22 million, a P/E ratio of 1,722.58 and a beta of 0.97. Renew has a one year low of GBX 672 ($8.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,098 ($13.98).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 6.33 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,903.23%.

About Renew

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

