Shorepath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,557 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,514,000. Comcast accounts for approximately 5.8% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 12,692,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,252,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.68.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

