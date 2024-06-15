Shorepath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Shorepath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $6,814,000. Visa comprises about 6.0% of Shorepath Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,537,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,052. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.37 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $274.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.22.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

