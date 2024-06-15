Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Rises By 71.4%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 1.55% of Akari Therapeutics worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

