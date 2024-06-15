Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Drops By 15.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

OTCMKTS AKTAF remained flat at $0.98 on Friday. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

About AKITA Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Read More

AKITA Drilling Ltd. operates as an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the drilling oil and gas wells, potash exploration and development wells, geothermal wells, disposal wells, and carbon storage wells, as well as wells to be developed into storage caverns for gas.

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.