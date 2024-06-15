Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Increases By 81.1%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 89.7 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 12.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMVMF traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 1,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543. AMG Critical Materials has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $56.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
