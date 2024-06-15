Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Drops By 37.9%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.8 days.
ARB Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ARBFF remained flat at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. ARB has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.43.
About ARB
