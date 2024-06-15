Short Interest in ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Drops By 37.9%

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the May 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.8 days.

ARB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARBFF remained flat at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.42. ARB has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $25.43.

Get ARB alerts:

About ARB

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.