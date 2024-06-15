Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rises By 161.9%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 161.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASBFY opened at $31.92 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.2077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.