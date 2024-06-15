Short Interest in Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Increases By 87.2%

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Astellas Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALPMY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 261,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,832. Astellas Pharma has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

