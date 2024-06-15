Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rises By 47.2%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 87,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,673. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.