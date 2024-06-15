Short Interest in Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Rises By 47.2%

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 47.2% from the May 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ATDRY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. 87,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,673. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29.
Auto Trader Group Company Profile
