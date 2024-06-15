Short Interest in Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Rises By 42.6%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 364,600 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the May 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 962,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CBWTF remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 180,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.71. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 58.29% and a negative return on equity of 74.04%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, infused pre-rolls, pre-rolled, vape pens, milled and dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, and topicals under the KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, Foray, and Parcel brand names.

