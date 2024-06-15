Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Decreases By 46.9%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Stock Performance

BKKLY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759. Bangkok Bank Public has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a $0.5738 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Bangkok Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.23. Bangkok Bank Public’s payout ratio is 28.51%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Profile

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, securities trading, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; bonds and debentures; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.