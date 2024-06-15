Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Expands By 44.9%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bénéteau Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names.

