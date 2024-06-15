Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Expands By 44.9%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the May 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BTEAF remained flat at $10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $16.50.
About Bénéteau
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bénéteau
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.