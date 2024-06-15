Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Expands By 52.8%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 52.8% from the May 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

OTCMKTS:BETRF remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

