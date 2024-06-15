Short Interest in BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM) Rises By 38.9%

BioStem Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

BioStem Technologies Price Performance

BSEM stock traded up 0.19 on Friday, hitting 7.35. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,900. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.07. BioStem Technologies has a 12-month low of 1.20 and a 12-month high of 15.50.

BioStem Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported 0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.74 by -0.54. The company had revenue of 41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 12.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioStem Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

BioStem Technologies Company Profile

BioStem Technologies, Inc, a life sciences corporation, focuses on discovering, developing, and producing pharmaceutical and regenerative medicine products and services. It develops various biologic stem cell based alternative products, as a treatment for ailments, such as joint pain, tendon and ligament injuries, neurodegenerative, and autoimmune diseases.

