Short Interest in Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Drops By 30.4%

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

Shares of BTMWW remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 48,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,322. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.34.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. It provides users to buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies; and engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering and through its website over the counter trade.

