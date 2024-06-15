Short Interest in BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Declines By 34.0%

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the May 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2148 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

