Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 43.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
BONXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,214. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.
About Bonterra Resources
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bonterra Resources
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.