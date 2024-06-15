Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 43.4%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

BONXF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 12,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,214. Bonterra Resources has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

