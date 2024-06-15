Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 37.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Boxlight Price Performance

BOXL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 20,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,196. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Boxlight has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.27. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 64.01% and a negative net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.04 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, military, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, classroom audio and campus communication, cameras and other peripherals, and media players; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, assessment systems, and front-of-class display products under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

