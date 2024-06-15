Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 48.2%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a drop of 48.2% from the May 15th total of 128,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brooge Energy Price Performance

Shares of BROG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,885. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.27. Brooge Energy has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.66.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

