Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Rises By 101.2%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BurgerFi International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.
About BurgerFi International
