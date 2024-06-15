Short Interest in BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW) Rises By 101.2%

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFIIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the May 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BurgerFi International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BFIIW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,482. BurgerFi International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants under BurgerFi and Anthony's brand name in the United States. It operates through BurgerFi and Anthony's segments. The company's restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine; and pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

