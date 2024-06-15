Short Interest in CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Drops By 21.9%

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 15th total of 30,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BML Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CalciMedica by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 160,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CALC has been the topic of several research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,033. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. CalciMedica has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $8.38.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that CalciMedica will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for illnesses caused by inflammatory and immunologic processes and direct cellular damage. The company's lead product candidate comprises Auxora, an intravenous formulated small molecule calcium release-activated (CRAC) channel inhibitors, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute pancreatitis, asparaginase induced pancreatic toxicity, and acute kidney injury, as well as severe COVID-19 pneumonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.