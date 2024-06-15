Short Interest in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Expands By 104.4%

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 15th total of 77,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:IGR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 202,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,907. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.13. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $5.62.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.17%.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.