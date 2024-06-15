Short Interest in CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Decreases By 15.6%

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 540,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the May 15th total of 640,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.6 days.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CESDF traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 353 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,378. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

