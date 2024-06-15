Short Interest in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Rises By 31.0%

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Donaldson by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 39.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 35,156 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 674,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,533. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $78.03.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $927.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donaldson will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

