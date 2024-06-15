Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Declines By 22.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,268,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,344.0 days.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of THQQF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

About Embracer Group AB (publ)

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

