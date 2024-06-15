Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Declines By 22.2%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,268,800 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 4,200,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,344.0 days.
Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of THQQF traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,149. Embracer Group AB has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.
About Embracer Group AB (publ)
