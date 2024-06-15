Short Interest in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Drops By 58.3%

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 338,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMKR shares. Northland Capmk downgraded EMCORE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EMCORE

EMCORE Trading Down 1.3 %

EMKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.86. 802,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.41. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $19.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCORE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 1,255,258 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $1,405,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,552,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951,568 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 3,540,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,624 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 887,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 83,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.