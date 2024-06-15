Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 101.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the May 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.88. 360,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 223,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

