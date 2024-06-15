Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Rises By 101.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,700 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the May 15th total of 227,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 632,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $54.88. 360,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,720. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
