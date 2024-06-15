Short Interest in Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Decreases By 35.3%

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,500 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the May 15th total of 176,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,145.0 days.
Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UZAPF remained flat at $213.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $195.50 and a 12-month high of $238.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.40.
Flughafen Zürich Company Profile
