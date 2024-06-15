Short Interest in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS) Rises By 48.8%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BITS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITS traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.77. 3,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,836. The company has a market cap of $27.60 million, a PE ratio of -138.76 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61. Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $75.06.

About Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to capture the long-term growth potential of blockchain companies and bitcoin futures. BITS was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

