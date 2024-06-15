Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 35.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the May 15th total of 725,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 735,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BOTZ stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 556,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,060. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,651,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 718,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,465,000 after buying an additional 60,401 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 273,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 226,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

