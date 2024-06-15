Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Increases By 100.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Trading Down 3.0 %

Hemnet Group AB (publ) stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 493. Hemnet Group AB has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $33.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45.

Get Hemnet Group AB (publ) alerts:

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.1161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.