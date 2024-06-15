Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rises By 100.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Iluka Resources Price Performance

ILKAY remained flat at $22.42 on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

