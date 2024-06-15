Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Rises By 100.0%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Iluka Resources Price Performance
ILKAY remained flat at $22.42 on Friday. 37 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409. Iluka Resources has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.
About Iluka Resources
