Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Increases By 50.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 76,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,881. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 429,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 81,524 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,809,000 after purchasing an additional 469,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 566,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,769 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

