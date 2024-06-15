Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Increases By 50.8%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,800 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the May 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $16.13. 76,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,881. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
