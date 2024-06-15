Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Drops By 35.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0743 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 216,391 shares in the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 144,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 14,947 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

