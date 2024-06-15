Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Drops By 35.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the May 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.53. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $26.13.
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.0743 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.