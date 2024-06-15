Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 113.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

