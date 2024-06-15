Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 113.0%

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHYF. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 354.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 60,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 47,456 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 21,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.