Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Increases By 113.0%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 113.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IHYF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,642. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.16. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.42.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.