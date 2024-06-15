Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Decreases By 43.2%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the May 15th total of 169,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,049.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SLQD stock remained flat at $49.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 132,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.41.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1512 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

