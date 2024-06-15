Short Interest in Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Increases By 105.0%

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,134,700 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the May 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,621.0 days.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $12.47. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204. Killam Apartment REIT has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $14.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.47.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

