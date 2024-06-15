Short Interest in Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Decreases By 17.6%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 15th total of 3,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRMR. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,176,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,829,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LRMR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRMR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.39. 268,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,355. The company has a market capitalization of $599.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.88. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.09.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Larimar Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.