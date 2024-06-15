Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declines By 26.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 2.2 %

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.71.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Insurance – Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

