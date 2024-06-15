Short Interest in Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Declines By 26.7%

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Down 2.2 %
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.78. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $16.71.
