Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Decreases By 25.5%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the May 15th total of 177,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

MBWM traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 26,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.97. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 25.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercantile Bank Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

MBWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Mercantile Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hovde Group cut Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 215.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,997,000 after buying an additional 21,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 49.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

