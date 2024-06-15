Short Interest in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Decreases By 18.6%

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares in the company, valued at $143,714.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles N. Funk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $107,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles N. Funk sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,351 shares of company stock worth $200,267 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MidWestOne Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. 65.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Price Performance

MOFG stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.31. 20,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,373. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $319.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.22). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Equities analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MOFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing and interest bearing demand deposits, savings, money market, and time deposits accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.