Short Interest in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Decreases By 17.2%

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 570,400 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the May 15th total of 688,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 364,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Orion Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OEC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.26. 315,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,348. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.60. Orion has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.38 million. Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. Orion’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Orion will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Orion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Orion’s payout ratio is 5.41%.

In other news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,694.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $201,064.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $94,040.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,245,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Orion by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 1,375.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Orion by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 86,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Orion

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

