Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Declines By 20.0%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 44,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

NASDAQ PCB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.79. 10,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PCB Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,097.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,488,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,638,670.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,749 shares of company stock worth $251,383. 25.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCB Bancorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

