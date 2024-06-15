Short Interest in Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Drops By 19.4%

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Petershill Partners Stock Performance
Shares of PHLLF remained flat at $2.53 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.22. Petershill Partners has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $2.64.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
